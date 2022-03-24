CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Cap Tops $1.42 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.96 or 0.07021459 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,739.92 or 0.99734241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044037 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 763,798,645 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars.

