CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.65. CSP shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 11,237 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.69.
In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,545 shares of company stock worth $80,817. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
