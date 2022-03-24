CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. 1,546,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,118. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,002 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

