Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,274,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $287.69. 2,239,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

