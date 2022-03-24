Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

GM traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. 11,077,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,870,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

