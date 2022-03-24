Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.62. 51,497,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,139,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

