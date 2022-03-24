Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $217.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,468,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.47. The company has a market cap of $415.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.