Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Down 3.3%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.78. 9,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 562,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cue Health (HLTH)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.