Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

CW traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $155.01. 2,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.30. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $565,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

