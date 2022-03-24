CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

