Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

