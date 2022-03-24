Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $268,800.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00.

CTKB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $205,686,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $39,711,000. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.