Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will report sales of $35.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.70 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 443.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $32.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,214 shares of company stock worth $4,063,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

CYTK stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 520,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,767. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.34.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

