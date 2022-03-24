Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Releases Earnings Results

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cyxtera Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYXT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

