Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.97. 39,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,681. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

