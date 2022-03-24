DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS.
Shares of DRIO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,022. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.
DarioHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
