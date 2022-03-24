DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS.

Shares of DRIO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,022. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

