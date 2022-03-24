David J Yvars Group Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

