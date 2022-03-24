De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.95

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.95 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 112.33 ($1.48). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.48), with a volume of 159,037 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £213.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.04.
About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)
