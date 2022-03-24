De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.95

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.95 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 112.33 ($1.48). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.48), with a volume of 159,037 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £213.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.04.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

