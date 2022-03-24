DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.51 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.97 or 0.07040583 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,897.24 or 0.99859524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044791 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,920,613 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.