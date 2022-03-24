Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.