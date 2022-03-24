DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

