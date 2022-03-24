Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,551

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.12) to GBX 2,570 ($33.83) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,066.20.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shell has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Shell will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

