Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.90 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($7.86).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €7.06 ($7.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.66. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

