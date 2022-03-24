Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.