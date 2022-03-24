Dfyn Network (DFYN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $622,987.00

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $8.69 million and $622,987.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0906 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.23 or 0.07022181 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.23 or 0.99716191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043592 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 95,838,112 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

