Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

DDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:DDL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.