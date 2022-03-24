Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) PT Lowered to 350.00

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 400.00 to 350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of DNOPY remained flat at $$33.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. Dino Polska has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.80.
Dino Polska Company Profile (Get Rating)
