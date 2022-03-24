DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.83

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 28763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

