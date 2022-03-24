DMScript 1-Day Volume Tops $20.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $26,048.53 and $20.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.39 or 0.07046903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,951.42 or 0.99994268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.