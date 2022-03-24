Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average is $216.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dollar General by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.