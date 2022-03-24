Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$69.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.00.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$68.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.74. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$51.21 and a twelve month high of C$71.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

