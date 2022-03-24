Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Up 3.2%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.54. 104,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 98,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

