Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) COO Catherine Wong Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $339,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Domo alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $15,212,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its position in Domo by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Domo by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,052,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.