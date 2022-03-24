Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $125,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day moving average of $160.66. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

