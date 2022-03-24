Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.61. Donegal Group shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 65,157 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGICA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $415.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.
Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICA)
Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.
