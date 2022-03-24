Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.61. Donegal Group shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 65,157 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGICA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $415.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.