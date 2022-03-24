Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Donut (DONUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $280,935.82 and $511.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Donut has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.96 or 0.07017981 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,854.67 or 0.99829950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

