Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. Doximity has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Doximity by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.