Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells $121,901.10 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,449 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 568,190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 369,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,386,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.