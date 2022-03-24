Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.72) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.51) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.37) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.35).

DNLM stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,092 ($14.38). The stock had a trading volume of 176,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,784. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,227.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,317.93. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($30,779.36). Also, insider Ian Bull purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.48) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,443.92).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

