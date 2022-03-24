DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after purchasing an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after acquiring an additional 554,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

DXC traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,966. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.