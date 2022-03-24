DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $564.41 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Barclays PLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 616.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

