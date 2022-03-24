Dynamic Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.01 or 0.07067652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00282755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.30 or 0.00828879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00100376 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.00459482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00423245 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

