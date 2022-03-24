Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 63,875 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

SKT stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,043.01%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

