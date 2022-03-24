Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

