Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yum China by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,647,000 after purchasing an additional 427,621 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

