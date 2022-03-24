Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel Sells 15,000 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EGLE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.32. 242,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,839. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $876.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

