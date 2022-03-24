Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $152.43 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average of $161.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

