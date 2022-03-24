Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $196.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 421,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.