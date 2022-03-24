eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ (EFTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.64.

EFTR stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.68. On average, analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

