EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 790 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Natera were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after buying an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $73,013,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 114.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after buying an additional 564,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 59.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,116,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,410,000 after buying an additional 417,793 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $83,484.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,296. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

